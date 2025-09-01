Open Menu

All Departments Actively Engaged In Flood Relief Efforts: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration held a press briefing on the current flood situation on Monday, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq. Also present were Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najeeb Owaisi and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, who shared details of ongoing relief and safety measures.

Dr. Farooq stated that 42,000 people and 25,000 livestock have been relocated to safer areas. He added that 82 public and private schools in flood-affected zones remain closed; however, students and teachers have been shifted to unaffected schools, where academic activities are continuing without disruption.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 50 million in emergency funds for flood relief efforts. A total of 60 villages have been affected so far—2 completely submerged and 58 partially damaged.

To address healthcare needs, 26 “Clinic on Wheels” mobile units are operating in the field, along with a fully functional field hospital in Jhangra Sharqi. The livestock department has initiated emergency vaccination drives and distributed 1,000 kg of animal feed to affected families.

Dr. Farooq emphasized that all government departments are actively engaged in the relief operations, and that protecting human life remains the administration’s top priority. He cautioned that weakened embankments pose a risk of collapse, and the irrigation department is working to reinforce them.

A total of 27 flood relief camps have been established in schools to provide shelter for displaced families. DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal urged residents to stay away from dangerous riverbanks and confirmed that, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, police personnel have been deployed at relief camps to ensure security.

MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najeeb Owaisi expressed sorrow over the 33 lives lost due to the floods, including Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ahmed, who tragically died while on duty in Pattoki. He also warned that the Panjnad area remains at high risk of severe flooding.

Dr. Farooq concluded by assuring that no human or livestock losses have been reported in Bahawalpur district and urged all flood-affected families to move to relief camps without delay.

