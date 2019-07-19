All departments are working independently in country: Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has said that all institutions are working independently in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has said that all institutions are working independently in the country.In a statement, the special assistant said that the law is making its own path as those who only focused on increasing assets after coming into power are being made accountable now.

It's alarming if ministers of defence and foreign affairs hold Iqama, she went on to say.Dr Firdous asserted that government believes in supremacy of law and constitution and the arrest of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was done as per legal process.NAB apprehended Shahid Khaqan on the basis of immense evidence in the LNG corruption case, she added.

Replying to a question, she said that anybody could hold peaceful protest in the country.