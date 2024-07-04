All departments directed to make contingency plan for possible floods, Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Thursday has directed all the departments concerned to make a contingency plan in order to deal with the possible flood situation in the district.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at his office with all the departments concerned to review the arrangements regarding Monsoon contingency plan and upcoming Muharram ul Haram. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, Hospital Director DHQ MTI and assistant commissioners besides representatives of different departments concerned including TMOs, Local Government, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Irrigation, Social Welfare, Health and others.

During the meeting, the officers of the relevant departments gave a briefing on the measures and plans made to deal with the expected rains and subsequent flood situation.

The DC said the timely better arrangements should be ensured, especially keeping in view the holy month of Muharram.

He mentioned that all the departments had performed well during the last flood through mutual cooperation.

He said all the departments should remain on alert all the time to deal with any emergency. Moreover, he asked the departments to nominate their focal persons with authority so that the decisions should be implemented immediately.

He said the role of all the departments, especially the health, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and TMOs was very important. All the machinery of these departments should be kept ready.

While giving instructions regarding Muharram ul Haram arrangements, the deputy commissioner said the TMOs should ensure their best performance.

He said peaceful conduct of Muharram ul Haram was the main objective of the district administration. However, no sect would be ignored and best arrangements would be ensured.

He said that in case of any complaint or problem, the offices of district administration could be approached. All available resources would be utilized for addressing public’ concerns, he added.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of PESCO to avoid unscheduled loadshedding and tripping during Muharram.