All departments directed to remain alert during Monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Sajid Zafar Dall has directed all the departments concerned to remain alert during Monsoon.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Secretary during a visit reviewed the preparations finalized by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for Monsoon.

He informed that the Secretary also inspected the cleaning work of Nullah Lai at Gwalmandi bridge.

After the forecast of the Meteorological Department, all the departments concerned need to be alert, said Sajid Zafar Dall.

He said that WASA Rawalpindi had made extensive preparations for Monsoon, including timely cleaning of major drains and sewage lines of the city along with Nulla Lai.

While giving instructions to Managing Director (MD) WASA, the Secretary said that next two months are very important during which there is a need to be alert all the time and work in full coordination with the Meteorological Department.

All possible precautionary measures should be adopted particularly in low lying areas, he said adding, machinery and staff should also be deployed so that in case of urban flooding, relief and rescue operation could be kicked off within shortest possible time frame.

The Secretary further said that the Punjab government had provided timely funds for the annual cleanliness operation, due to which WASA had completed the clean-up measures in Rawalpindi on time and it is hoped that the citizens would not face any difficulty during Monsoon season.

He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta is personally monitoring the entire process and all institutions are working with the district administration under a comprehensive strategy.

He informed that caretaker Minister for Housing and Urban Development and Chief Secretary Punjab had also visited Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for Monsoon.

Earlier, MD, WASA Muhammad Tanveer while giving a briefing informed the Secretary that the agency had completed all preparations before Monsoon.

The Punjab government had released funds for cleanliness work of Nullah Lai and 11 other drains of the town.

The cleaning work of Nulla Lai had been completed from Katarian Bridge to Murree Road, but machinery is working to remove the obstructions from Nullah Lai after the heavy rains of the past few days and this process would continue during Monsoon, he said.

Similarly, the process of cleaning the major drains across the city was also completed before Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

WASA had used modern winch machines for the first time for cleaning the sewage lines and this work was also completed on time, he said and informed that Section-144 had been imposed to control dumping of solid waste in Nullah Lai.

Several cases had been registered against those found dumping solid waste in Nullah Lai.

The violators of Section-144 had also been sent behind the bars.

MD WASA further informed that during monsoon rains emergency is enforced under which leaves of all the field staff are canceled and the staff remain present in the field round the clock.

Five flood response units had been set up in the city at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

Heavy machinery and field staff had also been deployed at the flood response units.

WASA has heavy machinery including jetting and sucker machines, de-watering sets, winch machines and water bowsers.

The MD WASA informed the Secretary that all machinery of WASA was operational and training of the staff had been completed before Monsoon.

WASA Rawalpindi is doing its best to ensure that the citizens do not face any problem during Monsoon, he added.