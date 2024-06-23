All Departments Must Make Efforts To Prevent Accidents: DC
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that all departments must make efforts to prevent accidents on highways.
He issued these instructions at a meeting of the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) and Accident Review Committee. An awareness campaign should be conducted at all levels to raise awareness about safe driving among citizens, he added.
RTA Secretary Muzaffar Hayat, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, DSP Traffic, DO Civil Defence and other officers were also present.
The DC directed that traffic police should discourage underage drivers to prevent accidents, and parents should not allow children to drive cars and motorcycles.
Strict action should be taken against those who drive without a licence and speed. He directed that the RTA secretary to ensure the availability of facilities as per the guidelines of the Punjab government at all the bases and action should be taken against the violators.
He ordered the DO Civil Defence to crack down on illegal LPG sellers and the use of substandard gas cylinders in vehicles. He directed that action should be taken for the implementation of axle load management to prevent road breakdowns and accidents, while Rescue 1122 should deploy its teams near rivers, canals and provide immediate assistance in case of any accident.
