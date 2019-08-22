UrduPoint.com
All Departments Should Play Part In Maintaining Peace During Moharam: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:29 PM

All departments should play part in maintaining peace during Moharam: Commissioner

Solid measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony during Moharam-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur Division for which all the concerned departments have to play their part

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Solid measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony during Moharam-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur Division for which all the concerned departments have to play their part. This was stated by interim Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Peace Committee at Commissioner Office.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, SP Special Branch and members of Divisional Peace Committee. Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts attended the meeting through video link. The meeting reviewed the arrangements planned for Moharam-ul-Haram.

