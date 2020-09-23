All departments to play role in eradicating smog

All the departments must play their due role in eradicating smog in addition to creating awareness among masses. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial said this while presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :All the departments must play their due role in eradicating smog in addition to creating awareness among masses. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial said this while presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee here on Wednesday.

He directed Assistant Commissioners to be vigilant and active in their tehsils against spread of smog.

DC instructed that seminars must be arranged to give awareness to people about smog and about health hazards created by smog and factors that contribute to the spread of smog.

He said that farmers and factory owners must be made aware of smog. He also asked traffic and motorway police to keep check on smoke emitting vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner instructed Metropolitan, Municipal Corporations and Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority to take action against burning of waste in city premises.