All departments to work together to provide all possible facilities for processions, Majalis

Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that now it will be a matter of solving problems, not resources, we all have to work together not only for Muharram or Rabi-ul-Awal but also for the whole year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that now it will be a matter of solving problems, not resources, we all have to work together not only for Muharram or Rabi-ul-Awal but also for the whole year.

"In the next 10 days, I will personally visit venues of Muharram processions in Karachi to see the problems and they will be resolved," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram here at the KMC headquarters in Karachi.

On this occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG South Javed Akbar, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, Additional Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, Administrators, Municipal Commissioners and representatives of Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Water and Sewerage Boards were also present.

During the meeting, leaders of various religious organizations and organizers of Muharram processions briefed the Administrator Karachi on the problems in their areas.

Maulana Akbar Dars, Mufti Jamil Rathore, Mohammad Khalid Noor, Bilal Qadri, Younis Jafari, Shabar Raza, Mohammad Farid Qadri, Syed Sohail Raza, Sardar Hussain, Dr. Shah Ferozuddin Rahmani, Ghazanfar Hussain, Umar Khan Qadri, Shehzad Ali Rizvi, Umar Sabir, Badar Ali, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Yaqub Attari, Syed Rafi Shah, Masroor Hashmi,Imran Ahmad Salafi and others were amongst the religious leaders who called on the Administrator.

Most of the problems raised by the delegation were related to sanitation situation, leakage from sewerage line, poor condition of roads, water shortage and malfunction of street lights.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that people of all schools of thought expressed their devotion during Muharram.

"Our main goal is that now that we all have to work together. The unity that is seen in Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal should be seen for the whole twelve months. Local bodies, city administration and police department will work together and all possible facilities will be provided for processions and Majalis with assistance of water board, K-Electric and other bodies," he added.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, DIGs should take note of the issues raised that we have to enable the procession routes of Muharram and improve security. KMC has made its control room 1339 and it will work continuously till 10th Muharram.

The Administrator Karachi said that he will be in touch with all the scholars and organizers of the gatherings and processions regarding the arrangements for Muharram. "We will try to solve the problems together. Citizens will also help civic bodies," he hoped.

