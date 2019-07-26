All depts concerned monitoring flood situation in Sialkot: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all rivers, Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot, and Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter round-the-clock

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all rivers, Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot , and Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter round-the-clock.

He told the media that the flood situation was totally under control in the district currently. The district administration has established 22 flood relief camps in for providing relief in case of any flood-like situation.

The DC said that nine flood relief camps have been established in Sialkot tehsil, five in Pasrur and four each in Daska and Sambrial tehsils.