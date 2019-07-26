UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Depts Concerned Monitoring Flood Situation In Sialkot: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:27 PM

All depts concerned monitoring flood situation in Sialkot: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all rivers, Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot, and Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter round-the-clock

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all rivers, Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot, and Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter round-the-clock.

He told the media that the flood situation was totally under control in the district currently. The district administration has established 22 flood relief camps in for providing relief in case of any flood-like situation.

The DC said that nine flood relief camps have been established in Sialkot tehsil, five in Pasrur and four each in Daska and Sambrial tehsils.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Jammu Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Media All

Recent Stories

NUST Internship Programme for International Studen ..

1 minute ago

IMF programme failed to bring stability: Mian Zahi ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test crick ..

17 minutes ago

OIC mourns the passing away of the President of Tu ..

17 minutes ago

Govt employees urged to file tax returns till Aug ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan dir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.