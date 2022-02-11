All depts held inquiries against me but found nothing: Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N President says that there is no proof available about transaction record against him, saying that the government has failed to conduct proper investigation into the matter despite passage of one and a half year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that the government failed to conduct proper investigation into the matter in one and a half year.

Shehbaz Sharif said that there was no proof available about transaction record against him.

The PML-N President said that all departments held inquiries but they found nothing. He was pleading himself before the court during a money laundering case in a local court in Lahore on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the evidences produced here in the court were the same produced in the London court.

On Thursday, the court fixed February 18 as the next date for indictment of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case. Suleman Shehbaz who is in London and 14 other suspects would also be indicted.

FIA in its challan had held Shehbaz, Hamza and others guilty and said that they were the main persons who got benefit of the money laundered through the accounts of the low-paid employees.

The officials concerned said that the accused might be sentenced to seven years in jail with fine and seizure of properties.