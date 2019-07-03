UrduPoint.com
All Deptts On High Alert During Monsoon Season: Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Shoaib Khan Jadoon said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district

CHISHTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Shoaib Khan Jadoon said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of precautionary measures regarding flood situation in Monsoon season here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned officers to set up emergency camps at different location to cope any flood situation in Monsoon season and to ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

Jadoon also directed the officers concerned to set up Flood control rooms, Flood relief centers and flood relief camps on war footings and people could contact to Recue-1122 in any emergency situation.

Safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He also directed to ensure best coordination among Municipal Committees, education, Health, Livestock, Civil Defense and Rescue-1122 departments while functioning of dewatering pumps and other heavy machinery should be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

