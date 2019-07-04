All deptts on high alert during Monsoon season: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur, Muhammad Azha Hayat said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur, Muhammad Azha Hayat said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of precautionary measures regarding flood situation in Monsoon season here on Thursday.

On this occasion, DC directed the concerned officers to set up emergency camps at different location to cope any flood situation in Monsoon season and to ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

Safety of citizens was the top most priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He also directed to ensure best coordination among Municipal Committees, education, Health, Livestock, Civil Defense and Rescue-1122 departments while functioning of dewatering pumps and other heavy machinery should be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Chaudary Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Commissioner, Iffat-un-Nisa, District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, Dr Farzand Ali, District Disaster Management Coordinator, Taimoor Baig and others were also present in the meeting.

\378