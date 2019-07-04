UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Deptts On High Alert During Monsoon Season: DC

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

All deptts on high alert during Monsoon season: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur, Muhammad Azha Hayat said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur, Muhammad Azha Hayat said all departments were on high alert and precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of precautionary measures regarding flood situation in Monsoon season here on Thursday.

On this occasion, DC directed the concerned officers to set up emergency camps at different location to cope any flood situation in Monsoon season and to ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

Safety of citizens was the top most priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He also directed to ensure best coordination among Municipal Committees, education, Health, Livestock, Civil Defense and Rescue-1122 departments while functioning of dewatering pumps and other heavy machinery should be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Chaudary Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Commissioner, Iffat-un-Nisa, District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, Dr Farzand Ali, District Disaster Management Coordinator, Taimoor Baig and others were also present in the meeting.

\378

Related Topics

Education Flood Alert Kasur All Best Top

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

13 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

22 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

13 seconds ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

14 seconds ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

23 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.