UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Deptts Put On Alert To Cope With Any Possible Flood Situation

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:47 PM

All deptts put on alert to cope with any possible flood situation

Punjab Chief Minister's Political Assistant, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani said here on Monday that all the administrative departments would remain alert for the relief activities in order to cope with possible flood situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Political Assistant, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani said here on Monday that all the administrative departments would remain alert for the relief activities in order to cope with possible flood situation.

He said that responsibilities has been distributed among different departments concerned to cope with possible flood situation besides effective measures had been taken for comprehensive liaison between them.

Central Control Room was fully functional in Provincial Disaster Management department, whereas, control rooms have also been established in the offices of deputy commissioners in all the districts of the province.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani mentioned that concerned officers and representatives of concerned departments would remain present in master control room round the clock so that timely cooperation and coordination during monsoon season could be ensured.

Similarly, 1122 helpline for the providing timely information to the people is fully active. Relief machinery and other equipment have been handed over to district administrations for the relief activities, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Flood Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

1 hour ago

NATO Mission Head Meets With Taliban Commanders in ..

36 seconds ago

Committee to remove genuine concerns of business c ..

40 seconds ago

Police register cases against 19 accused in DIKhan ..

41 seconds ago

Rana Tikka Khan made Addl DG Lahore Development Au ..

47 seconds ago

US Demands Release of Citgo Executives Detained in ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.