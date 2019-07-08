All deptts put on alert to cope with any possible flood situation

Punjab Chief Minister's Political Assistant, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani said here on Monday that all the administrative departments would remain alert for the relief activities in order to cope with possible flood situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister 's Political Assistant, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani said here on Monday that all the administrative departments would remain alert for the relief activities in order to cope with possible flood situation.

He said that responsibilities has been distributed among different departments concerned to cope with possible flood situation besides effective measures had been taken for comprehensive liaison between them.

Central Control Room was fully functional in Provincial Disaster Management department, whereas, control rooms have also been established in the offices of deputy commissioners in all the districts of the province.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani mentioned that concerned officers and representatives of concerned departments would remain present in master control room round the clock so that timely cooperation and coordination during monsoon season could be ensured.

Similarly, 1122 helpline for the providing timely information to the people is fully active. Relief machinery and other equipment have been handed over to district administrations for the relief activities, he added.