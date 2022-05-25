UrduPoint.com

All Detenues To Be Released On Personal Surety Bond: Lahore High Court Assured

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:33 PM

All detenues to be released on personal surety bond: Lahore High Court assured

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Wednesday that all the detenues would be set at liberty on personal surety bond

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Wednesday that all the detenues would be set at liberty on personal surety bond.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana gave the assurance before the LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti who was hearing a petition for recovery of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and five other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The CCPO also submitted a report and stated that the police had only detained Hamza Butt and Bahadar Khan under Section 3 of MPO whereas it did not arrest others. He further submitted that the police had not arrested Ijaz Chaudhry.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the police had released Ijaz Chaudhary after the court took notice of his arrest. He expressed satisfaction over the mechanism offered by the CCPO for the release of detenues.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in the light of CCPO's statement.

Meanwhile, Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz adjourned hearing of petitions against arrests and raids on houses of PTI workers. The court directed to provide detention orders of arrested persons to the petitioners' counsel.

During the proceedings, the petitioners' counsel argued that the Supreme Court was hearing identical matters, therefore, the present petitions had become limited to the extent of detention only.

Yousuf Rasheed, a leader of Insaf Lawyers Forum and others had filed the petitions. He submitted that the police raided the houses of the party workers and a number of them were arrested. They pleaded with the court to stop the authorities from arresting the party workers and raiding their houses. They requested to issue directions for removing obstacles installed to stop long march participants at various locations.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Long March Lawyers All From Court

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports fourth wild polio case

Pakistan reports fourth wild polio case

5 minutes ago
 Yasin Malik's imprisonment can't dampen Kashmiri s ..

Yasin Malik's imprisonment can't dampen Kashmiri spirit for freedom: DG ISPR

5 minutes ago
 SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohista ..

SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohistan

5 minutes ago
 Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on ..

Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on-grid solar power stations

5 minutes ago
 US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Pro ..

US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Production, Biden Trip to Region ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.