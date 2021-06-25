All development funds to be released on July 1: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday apprised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that all development funds under ADP projects would be released on the first day of new financial year on July 1.

Replying to various cut-motions moved by the opposition MPAs in the budget session, he said that now no department would complain about the delay in release of development funds, adding it was their responsibility to execute projects within stipulated timeframe so that no funds were lapsed.

The minister said that schemes in the ADP projects were included purely on the merit not on political basis.

He said that funds were neither for elected not unelected representative but they were only for 40 million people of the province.

The minister said that PTI government believed in equal development of all districts unlike PML-N which spend 50 percent of development budget on a single district in Punjab.

He directed the finance department to release any pending amount of districts on pretext of gas royalty and tobacco .

He said that amount allocated for merged districts would be not used on the settled district and their funds would be not lapsed.

Later, on the request of the minister all cut-motion were withdrawn.