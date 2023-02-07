All development projects including Ring Road to be completed on time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that all delayed development projects including mega project Ring Road would be completed on time.

While talking to APP, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the Ring Road project was a game changer and very important for the people of Rawalpindi region, which would provide ample employment opportunities besides promotion of business activities.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to complete the Ring Road project. "No leniency will be tolerated and all kinds of hurdles will be removed in this regard." The Commissioner said that a special task has been given to security agencies to eliminate encroachment mafia and illegal occupation without any discrimination.

"No influential person will ever be allowed to grab the land of the citizens," he warned.

Chatta added that the price control committees would be activated to control inflation along with improving the clean drinking water, and sewage system in the city.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that in order to provide entertainment facilities to the citizens of Rawalpindi, along with the construction of modern parks, installation of water filtration plants, improvement of sewage system and transportation system will also be installed.

He has informed that practical work will be done to solve the problems faced by the citizens of Rawalpindi after the suggestions and consultation of all the stakeholders while related to cracking down on hoarding and flour smuggling to control inflation.

He said that the price control committee has also been made more active and the citizens should also cooperate with the district administration if any shopkeeper does not display the price list, then register a complaint against him so that action could be taken against the mafia.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the recovery system in the revenue department should be improved and orders have also been issued to speed up the computerization of land records with the improvement of the system, he added.