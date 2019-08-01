UrduPoint.com
All Development Projects To Be Completed Timely: DC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:36 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naila Baqir here on Thursday expressed that all development projects of the district would be completed in stipulated time.

She was presiding over the meeting of District Development Revenue Committee adding that Rs 3030 million funds earmarked for on-going 189 schemes in ADP 2019-20 and Rs 651 million funds reserved for new 32 schemes.

Naila mentioned that hopefully funds would be released in the first week of August adding that all contractor should complete their task in their given time period.

DC issued the directives that all department should work with coordination and send their monthly report to her office.

There is no compromise over standard.

