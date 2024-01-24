Open Menu

All Development Works Done In Sialkot By PMLN Govts: Kh Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM

All development works done in Sialkot by PMLN govts: Kh Asif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the biggest gift given by the previous Nawaz Sharif government to the people of Sialkot was the motorway project, which cost Rs40 billion. He said before the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project, it used to take four hours to reach Lahore, but now the same journey is completed in only one-and-a-half hours.

The former defence minister said the infrastructure in Sialkot was very good compared to the other cities of the same sized: there is a medical college, a women's university, where a new building was going to be built for which the PML-N government had acquired 200 acres of land.

He said Sialkot had always been the stronghold of PML-N. "We hope that people will make the PML-N successful in the upcoming elections as well," he said and added that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would succeed in steering the country out of darkness and put it on the path to development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Defence Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Same Lead Sialkot Women Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality

1 minute ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

31 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

36 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

36 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

36 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

31 minutes ago
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

36 minutes ago
 NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

40 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

40 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

40 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan