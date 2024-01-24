All Development Works Done In Sialkot By PMLN Govts: Kh Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity.
While talking to a private news channel, he said the biggest gift given by the previous Nawaz Sharif government to the people of Sialkot was the motorway project, which cost Rs40 billion. He said before the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project, it used to take four hours to reach Lahore, but now the same journey is completed in only one-and-a-half hours.
The former defence minister said the infrastructure in Sialkot was very good compared to the other cities of the same sized: there is a medical college, a women's university, where a new building was going to be built for which the PML-N government had acquired 200 acres of land.
He said Sialkot had always been the stronghold of PML-N. "We hope that people will make the PML-N successful in the upcoming elections as well," he said and added that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would succeed in steering the country out of darkness and put it on the path to development.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA31 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa36 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP36 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights36 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog40 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas40 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him40 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria40 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur40 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals44 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister44 minutes ago