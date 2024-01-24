All development works done in Sialkot by PMLN govts: Kh Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that all development works done in Sialkot in the last 75 years were carried out by the PML-N governments, and in future also, this party would lead the country on the path to development and prosperity.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the biggest gift given by the previous Nawaz Sharif government to the people of Sialkot was the motorway project, which cost Rs40 billion. He said before the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project, it used to take four hours to reach Lahore, but now the same journey is completed in only one-and-a-half hours.

The former defence minister said the infrastructure in Sialkot was very good compared to the other cities of the same sized: there is a medical college, a women's university, where a new building was going to be built for which the PML-N government had acquired 200 acres of land.

He said Sialkot had always been the stronghold of PML-N. "We hope that people will make the PML-N successful in the upcoming elections as well," he said and added that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would succeed in steering the country out of darkness and put it on the path to development.