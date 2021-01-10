UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Developmental Works Currently In Progress Closely Monitoring, Says Chairman DDAC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

All developmental works currently in progress closely monitoring, says Chairman DDAC

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Sunday said that he is closely monitoring the progress of development works and will ensure timely completion of various projects in Malakand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan said that completion of development works will end public problems and a response to opponents with development works.

"Our first priority is to serve the people, our office and Cells are open for the service of the people, life is dedicated to public service," he said. "With this in mind, our offices and rooms are always open for the people," he added.

"We are using all our abilities and available resources to solve the problems of the people," he remarked.

He was talking to the people on the occasion of meeting various delegations and listening to public issues in his hujra Mingora.

On this occasion, he met the delegations and listened to their problems and resolved some issues on the spot while resolving some issues.

He said that we have given priority to merit by eradicating corruption and recommendation culture. He said that there are people and they are well aware of the pain and suffering of the people.

A network of development projects is being laid, development projects will be completed soon," he said, adding, "We will not tolerate any negligence in providing basic services to the people."Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that we are fulfilling all the promises we had made with the people and we are working hard for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Swat Progress Malakand Mingora Sunday All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

23 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

1 hour ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.