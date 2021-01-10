All developmental works currently in progress closely monitoring, says Chairman DDAC

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Sunday said that he is closely monitoring the progress of development works and will ensure timely completion of various projects in Malakand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan said that completion of development works will end public problems and a response to opponents with development works.

"Our first priority is to serve the people, our office and Cells are open for the service of the people, life is dedicated to public service," he said. "With this in mind, our offices and rooms are always open for the people," he added.

"We are using all our abilities and available resources to solve the problems of the people," he remarked.

He was talking to the people on the occasion of meeting various delegations and listening to public issues in his hujra Mingora.

On this occasion, he met the delegations and listened to their problems and resolved some issues on the spot while resolving some issues.

He said that we have given priority to merit by eradicating corruption and recommendation culture. He said that there are people and they are well aware of the pain and suffering of the people.

A network of development projects is being laid, development projects will be completed soon," he said, adding, "We will not tolerate any negligence in providing basic services to the people."Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that we are fulfilling all the promises we had made with the people and we are working hard for the welfare of the people.