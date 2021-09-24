All devices developed using some physical laws: VC SSUET

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin has said that a wide array of areas are directly connected to applied physics and engineering as all devices were developed using some physical laws.

He said"We will not be able to develop systems and devices, unless we have sound knowledge of physical laws, therefore understanding of physical laws is very important.

Dr. Vali was addressing the First online International Conference on Applied Physics and Engineering (ICAPE 2021)," said a statement on Friday.

The two-day conference was organized by NED University of Engineering & Technology with SSUETas Co-partner to overwhelm the barrier of academia and industry by giving a mutual platform to share internationally to get expert ideas about their research work & experiences.

It would be an encouragement for the young scientists and an opportunity to seek collaborative research in the fields of Physics & Engineering.

Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), Faizan Mansoor was the chief guest, while Director General of National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani was the guest of honour.

Vice-Chancellor NED, Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said that physics affects practically every aspect of society while the engineering sector depends on physics. Universities should host such worldwide conferences on applied physics so that academics and professionals could understand the importance of applied physics.

Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Faizan Mansoor said that "organizing such a global conference in the centenary celebrations of NED was commendable. He said that the academic sessions from which social improvement is possible must be continuous".

The DG National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani said, "We invite engineers from NED to explore research for our institute".

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering (SSUET) said through his message that the conference shared a knowledge into the state of the art advances and cutting edge technologies, which acquires tremendous interest with the titanic presence of adepts.

The objective is to unite a multidisciplinary gathering of researchers and engineers around the globe and exchange break through ideas relating to physics and engineering. It promotes high-level research and globalizes the quality exploration and spotlight on the new remarkable accomplishments in the respective fields with future trends and needs.

Chairperson Electronic Engineering Department (SSUET), Dr.Lubna Farhi through her message as Conference Chair said that the conference is timely in view of the tremendous importance of science and technology.