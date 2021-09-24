UrduPoint.com

All Devices Developed Using Some Physical Laws: VC SSUET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:26 PM

All devices developed using some physical laws: VC SSUET

Vice-Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin has said that a wide array of areas are directly connected to applied physics and engineering as all devices were developed using some physical laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin has said that a wide array of areas are directly connected to applied physics and engineering as all devices were developed using some physical laws.

He said"We will not be able to develop systems and devices, unless we have sound knowledge of physical laws, therefore understanding of physical laws is very important.

Dr. Vali was addressing the First online International Conference on Applied Physics and Engineering (ICAPE 2021)," said a statement on Friday.

The two-day conference was organized by NED University of Engineering & Technology with SSUETas Co-partner to overwhelm the barrier of academia and industry by giving a mutual platform to share internationally to get expert ideas about their research work & experiences.

It would be an encouragement for the young scientists and an opportunity to seek collaborative research in the fields of Physics & Engineering.

Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), Faizan Mansoor was the chief guest, while Director General of National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani was the guest of honour.

Vice-Chancellor NED, Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said that physics affects practically every aspect of society while the engineering sector depends on physics. Universities should host such worldwide conferences on applied physics so that academics and professionals could understand the importance of applied physics.

Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Faizan Mansoor said that "organizing such a global conference in the centenary celebrations of NED was commendable. He said that the academic sessions from which social improvement is possible must be continuous".

The DG National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani said, "We invite engineers from NED to explore research for our institute".

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering (SSUET) said through his message that the conference shared a knowledge into the state of the art advances and cutting edge technologies, which acquires tremendous interest with the titanic presence of adepts.

The objective is to unite a multidisciplinary gathering of researchers and engineers around the globe and exchange break through ideas relating to physics and engineering. It promotes high-level research and globalizes the quality exploration and spotlight on the new remarkable accomplishments in the respective fields with future trends and needs.

Chairperson Electronic Engineering Department (SSUET), Dr.Lubna Farhi through her message as Conference Chair said that the conference is timely in view of the tremendous importance of science and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Nuclear Young All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

6 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

6 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

6 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

6 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.