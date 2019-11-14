UrduPoint.com
All DHQ Hospitals To Get Medical Equipments Within Week: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed Project Director to Project Management Unit Asad Naeem to distribute medical equipments among all DHQ and THQ hospitals in a week.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti will present a detailed report after a week regarding distribution of medical equipments.

She was presiding over a special meeting to review performance of the project management unit (PMU).

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Prof Javed Ch, Accountability Advisor, Dr Naeem Majeed, Mian Zahid and others were also present.

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti gave the briefing to the minister regarding overall performance of the PMU.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed that Project Manager Ajmal Bhatti should personally visit DHQ and THQ hospitals and gave the report of progress on development projects.

She directed that functioning of ventilators in all DHQ hospitals should be ensured and said that recently recruited anaesthetists were being posted in DHQ hospitals.

