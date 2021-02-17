All DHQs hospitals made functional in June: Chief Minister GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Wednesday said that all district headquarters hospitals would be made functional in June in any case for which necessary resources were being provided

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Wednesday said that all district headquarters hospitals would be made functional in June in any case for which necessary resources were being provided.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the Steering Committee on Health Reforms. He said PC-1 for the purchase of machinery and equipment required for the hospitals of the district headquarters should be prepared soon. Accommodation for the doctors serving in the hospitals of the district headquarters will be arranged for which instructions have been issued to the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

He said that we are introducing reforms to improve the health sector in Gilgit-Baltistan on war footing. Khalid Khurshid informed that Punjab government was arranging training for 110 paramedical staff and increasing the number of postgraduate seats for doctors, adding that vacancies were being created in the province to increase the number of general nurses.

He further said that establishing a medical and nursing college was one of the top priorities of the government.

The chief minister said in the first phase house job program will be started, after which in the second phase fellowship training program will be started. He said that a telemedicine program for remote areas is being launched soon. Medicines will be purchased from companies to ensure availability of quality and timely medicines in hospitals. He said that a database will be prepared in all the hospitals of the province.