All Difficulties Can Be Overcome With The Spirit Of Sacrifices And Unflinching Determination: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker, National Assembly  Asad Qaiser calling upon the nation to rise above parochial differences, narrow mindedness, sectarianism, ethnicity and maintain harmony, unity and brotherhood in our ranks in accordance with golden principles of islam and follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

            In his message on Youm-e-Ashura to the nation, the Speaker said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur'anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom. Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Qur'an, he said.              The Speaker urged that being a Muslim it is our obligation that we stand up against the evil forces that stir up discord and create confrontation in the society, to achieve their nefarious designs.

They said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the county."We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood," he urged.

            In his Ashura message , Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression. This is the path which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow and his followers (RA) offered great sacrifices. "Yaum-e-Ashoor reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny," he added.

