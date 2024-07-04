Open Menu

All DISCOs To Be Privatized In One & Half Year Period: Laghari

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 11:32 PM

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Thursday said that all DISCOs companies would be privatized in one and half year period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Thursday said that all DISCOs companies would be privatized in one and half year period.

There had been flaws in the “distribution companies” and we are determined to rectify the system to provide relief to consumers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Economic growth had been stalled during the last government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he said.

"We had to face 600 billion rupees losses due to distribution companies," he added.

Commenting on high tariff rate in the power sector, he said the people who are using less units of electricity, they will have affordable rates while the consumers using more electricity units, would have to pay higher tariff.

"There has been inefficiency in the transmission and distribution sectors," he regretted.

The power plants installed during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif’s government could not be made functional due to inefficiency of the previous regimes, he said.

In reply to a question about the tariff categories, he said “Life Line” customers would pay Rs 7.65 by July 01, 2024 and “Protected Customers” will pay Rs 20.48 with effect from July 01.

The consumers who are falling in third category, are liable to pay Rs 42 per unit, he said, adding that fourth and fifth category customers, using 300 to 700 units, and above would pay a little higher rates.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity July TV All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

14 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for ..

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

9 seconds ago
 CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during M ..

CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen t ..

Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..

10 seconds ago
 PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth edu ..

PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..

18 seconds ago
 EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite t ..

EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs

21 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

1 hour ago
 AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

1 hour ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan