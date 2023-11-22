All e-Khidmat Marakiz to work round-the-clock now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) All the e-Khidmat Marakiz will now remain open round-the-clock in the provincial capital, in view of heavy rush of people for obtaining driving licence, after massive crackdown on those driving vehicles without licence.

According to a spokesman for the City Traffic Police, on directions of Inspector General of Police, every e-Khidmat Markiz in the provincial capital will now provide services to the citizen day and night and Chief Traffic Officer has issued instructions in this regard.

More than 20,000 citizens benefit daily from service centers. The city traffic officer (CTO) has also increased the number of staff in all licence offices. During the last three months, over 14 lakh learner permits have been issued by the Lahore CTO." During the past five days, 45,000 learning and 11,000 licences had been issued to applicants.