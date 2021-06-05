UrduPoint.com
All Education Institutes To Re-open In Districts With Low Disease Prevalence From 7th June

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday apprised that after a review of opening of education sector was carried out; it was decided that all education institutes would be re-opened in districts with low disease prevalence from 7th June on staggered basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday apprised that after a review of opening of education sector was carried out; it was decided that all education institutes would be re-opened in districts with low disease prevalence from 7th June on staggered basis.

The Forum also informed that a special PIA flight carrying one million Sinopharm doses had also reached the Federal capital. It further told that a total of 11 million doses comprising Sinopharm, SinoVac and Cansino would also be received during the month of June.

The NCOC was ensuring all out measures besides ramping up of vaccination facilities, uninterrupted supply of vaccine to facilitate the ongoing country wide mass vaccination campaign.

The NCOC has urged the nation for vaccination to further control spread of disease.

