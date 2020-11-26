All educational activities to remain suspended from Nov 26 to Jan 10 in province

In pursuance of decisions of inter-provincial education minister's conference held on November 23 and with the approval of competent authority, the class room teaching / learning activities in the all educational institutions (Public & Private) under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh would be suspended with effect from November 26 to January 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :In pursuance of decisions of inter-provincial education minister's conference held on November 23 and with the approval of competent authority, the class room teaching / learning activities in the all educational institutions (Public & Private) under the administrative control of school Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh would be suspended with effect from November 26 to January 10.

This was revealed in the notification issued by School Education & Literacy Department Government of Sindh (GoS) here on Wednesday.

Besides, the home learning activities through Online classes, Tele-learning ad weekly home work assignments to be given to the students through WhatsApp message/email or in person on weekly basis, whichever mode is feasible, it stated, articulating that it shall however continue without any intervention including winter vacation (which were suspended during current academic year) to cover the loss of academic time.

In addition, the detailed guidelines for Online classes, Tele-learning and home-work assignments to be issued separately, the notification said.

In the separate notification issued by School Education & Literacy Department GoS, School Education & Literacy directed its all office in the province to ensure that only two officials and one Naib Qasid should attend their sections or offices and rotate their attendance on the weekly basis.

All other officials were directed to remain available to work from home and their cell phone shall be switched on, it narrated, adding that they are not allowed to leave headquarter without permission.

Apart from this, the academic activities in all public and private colleges under administrative control of college education department shall remain suspended from November 26 to January 10, said another notification issued by College Education Department, Government of Sindh.

It was released in pursuance of decision of national Command and Operation center (NCOC) regarding the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the province and with the approval of the competent authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 23, Federal minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood announced in the press conference held in Islamabad that all educational intuitions including schools, colleges and tuition centers will close down from November 26.

Before making this announcement, federal minister held the meeting with the country's education ministers to review Pakistan's COVID-19 outbreak and take a final decision on the extended winter vocation for schools students.