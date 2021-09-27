All educational institutes to remain closed on Sept 28

All educational institutes situated in the limits of Rawalpindi City areas excluding cantonment areas will remain closed on Sept 28, Tuesday due to the Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :All educational institutes situated in the limits of Rawalpindi City areas excluding cantonment areas will remain closed on Sept 28, Tuesday due to the Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to Deputy Commissioner office, all private and public sector educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed on Chehlum.