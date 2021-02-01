UrduPoint.com
All Educational Institutions Being Resumed Classes From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:12 PM

All educational institutions being resumed classes from Monday

The classes of all primary schools and universities are being resumed on Monday across the country after closure of more than two months due to the second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The classes of all Primary schools and universities are being resumed on Monday across the country after closure of more than two months due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The government had delayed the opening of primary schools and universities for a week owing to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

However, classes from 9th to 12th were started from 18th of last month.

The educational institutions had resumed classes under strict standard operating procedures to protect students from the pandemic.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, later at night, had tweeted, "Universities that are not reopening on Monday despite government permission should "reconsider".

He said, "Online lessons, however good, are no substitute for on campus classes."The minister said with interactions between students and all the university staff members on campus "mould social behaviour" and so the varsities that had decided to remain closed really "should reconsider".

The minister in his tweet also wished good luck to students.

