All educational institutions opened in Sindh province: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that all classes across the province have been started under the strict implementation of the SOPs.

He said this while talking to school teachers and parents of different schools on the occasion of a surprise visit to public and private schools and colleges in different parts of Karachi.

Saeed expressed the hope that all educational institutions, teachers and children will be safe from virus.

"We will fully implement the given SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus, I especially urge the parents to send their children to schools with all preventive measures on a daily basis", he added.

All educational institutions should ensure social distance in the classroom and make it mandatory for children to wash their hands frequently and use masks and sanitizers, he said.

Saeed Ghani said that although the attendance rate was low on the first day, the SOPs adopted by the schools were satisfactory.

Addressing the parents of the children on the occasion, he said that the government, school administration and teachers will fulfill all their responsibilities as much as possible but parents also have a heavy responsibility to ensure the health of their children.

Saeed Ghani said that if a child is sick due to fever, cold, cough or others, they should not be sent to school at all. Similarly the school administration should take special care that if a teacher is sick with such a disease.

During his visit, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani appreciated the efforts of the management and principal in adopting SOPs in various private and government schools and providing sanitizers, masks and other facilities in the classrooms.