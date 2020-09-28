UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Educational Institutions Opened In Sindh Province: Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:58 PM

All educational institutions opened in Sindh province: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that all classes across the province have been started under the strict implementation of the SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that all classes across the province have been started under the strict implementation of the SOPs.

He said this while talking to school teachers and parents of different schools on the occasion of a surprise visit to public and private schools and colleges in different parts of Karachi.

Saeed expressed the hope that all educational institutions, teachers and children will be safe from virus.

"We will fully implement the given SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus, I especially urge the parents to send their children to schools with all preventive measures on a daily basis", he added.

All educational institutions should ensure social distance in the classroom and make it mandatory for children to wash their hands frequently and use masks and sanitizers, he said.

Saeed Ghani said that although the attendance rate was low on the first day, the SOPs adopted by the schools were satisfactory.

Addressing the parents of the children on the occasion, he said that the government, school administration and teachers will fulfill all their responsibilities as much as possible but parents also have a heavy responsibility to ensure the health of their children.

Saeed Ghani said that if a child is sick due to fever, cold, cough or others, they should not be sent to school at all. Similarly the school administration should take special care that if a teacher is sick with such a disease.

During his visit, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani appreciated the efforts of the management and principal in adopting SOPs in various private and government schools and providing sanitizers, masks and other facilities in the classrooms.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Visit All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTP launch operation against encroachment

38 seconds ago

EFJ Urges Minsk to Release Russian Journalist Olsh ..

39 seconds ago

PA did most legislation in two years: Raja Bashara ..

42 seconds ago

Three students die, seven injure as tractor trolly ..

44 seconds ago

Trump Says He Paid 'Many Millions of Dollars' in T ..

4 minutes ago

Court sends former Excise DG to jail on judicial r ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.