UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Sans 9th To 12th Grade: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

All educational institutions to remain closed sans 9th to 12th grade: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday decided that all education institutions including universities, madaris, tuition centres, would remain closed in high positivity districts (8% and above) across the country.

The NCOC special session on education was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan where provincial health and education ministers also attended the session via video link.

The Forum in view of prevailing disease decided that all education institutions would remain closed in high positivity districts where Classes 9-12 to be re-opened from 19 April on staggered basis to prepare students for board exams.

The Forum also decided that A, AS and O level exams would be held as per schedule whereas national board exams to be held as per new schedule.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education April Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

1 hour ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

3 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.