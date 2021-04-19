All educational institutions to remain closed sans 9th to 12th grade: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday decided that all education institutions including universities, madaris, tuition centres, would remain closed in high positivity districts (8% and above) across the country.

The NCOC special session on education was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan where provincial health and education ministers also attended the session via video link.

The Forum in view of prevailing disease decided that all education institutions would remain closed in high positivity districts where Classes 9-12 to be re-opened from 19 April on staggered basis to prepare students for board exams.

The Forum also decided that A, AS and O level exams would be held as per schedule whereas national board exams to be held as per new schedule.