All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed In Gujrat On Sept 5

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM

All educational institutions to remain closed in Gujrat on Sept 5

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi announced that all public and private offices, as well as educational institutions in the district, would remain closed on Friday, September 5.

She said the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing urban flooding situation to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens, students, teachers, and their families.

