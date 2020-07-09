All educational institutions will reopen from Sept 15

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) All educational institutions, including universities, will reopen from September 15, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said here on Thursday.

Federal Education Minister made this statement the second day of the meeting he chaired to review the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

Provincial education ministers agreed to reopening of all educational institutions across the country in the first of week of September.

The educational institutions were initially closed since March following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior journalist and Nawa-i-Waqt Group Editor Salman Masood also tweeted about the latest development.

He wrote: “Pakistan's government announces education institutions will be reopened from Sep. 15,”

On Wednesday, all the provinces presented their opinion at the meeting. A proposal to allow examinations in educational institutions keeping in place strict precautionary measures was also discussed and agreed upon.

Two meetings before September 1 would be held to further discuss the details regarding reopening educational institutions.

After consultation with the provinces, the proposal would be forwarded to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) whereas the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would give its final approval tomorrow.

Education ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) participated via video link.

On June 21, the federal education ministry sought recommendations from the provinces on the reopening of educational institutions across the country.

Schools across the country were closed owing to the coronavirus breakout in the country. However, in the first phase, the federal government seeks to reopen them on a trial basis.

As per the notification issued by the Federal Education Ministry Joint Secretary Syed Umar Javed, the federal government decided to reopen educational institutions across the country on a trial basis.

For this purpose, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers conference was called on July 2. The circular read that all provinces have been directed to forward recommendations regarding the reopening of schools until June 23.

The provinces had been directed to frame suggestions that include possible precautionary measures that could be taken to keep students and teachers safe from the pandemic virus.