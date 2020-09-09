All efforts afoot to facilitate business community: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that business community of Karachi had been playing a key role in the national economy, therefore, all possible steps were being taken for the removal of their issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that business community of Karachi had been playing a key role in the national economy, therefore, all possible steps were being taken for the removal of their issues.

He was talking to a delegation of business community that called on him at the Governor House. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present during the meeting, a press release said.

During the meeting, situation after the recent rainfall, Karachi package and removal of issues faced by business community were discussed.

The President said that with the cooperation of business community, the government would ensure its vision of economic progress.

He further observed that the Karachi package would prove to be vital in addressing issues related to rainfall and other problems being faced by Karachi and stressed upon completion of latest facilities and mega projects in the city.

"Karachi is an economic hub and the Federal government will continue its complete cooperation for its development," the press release quoted the President as saying.

About coronavirus, the President said that Prime Minister's policy of smart lockdown had helped reduce the infection rate in Pakistan and the whole world acknowledged the steps taken by the government to contain its spread.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, on the occasion, said that they were making sincere efforts for the uplift of Karachi as the government was cognizant of the issues confronted by business community.

Improvement in Karachi situation would also boost the business activities, he added.

The Governor further said that they were also taking major steps for the development of industrial areas.

He assured that in Karachi package, transparency and standard would be maintained at all costs.

The business community delegation expressed the confidence that government would remove their issues on priority basis.

They also reposed confidence in the sincerity of prime minister and stressed that infrastructure, uninterrupted supply of water, gas and power should be ensured inthe industrial areas.