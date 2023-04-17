UrduPoint.com

All Efforts Made To Prevent Wheat Smuggling: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

All efforts made to prevent wheat smuggling: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said on Monday that all possible efforts were being made to prevent wheat smuggling and stern action would be taken against the violators.

During his visit to different food procurement centers and check posts, the DC said that check posts had been set up at all entry and exit points of the district. He said that not even a single grain would be smuggled to other districts as per the government's instructions. He also confiscated wheat loaded on two auto-rickshaws being smuggled to Multan.

He said that the relevant officers had been directed to achieve the wheat procurement target. Officials of police and food department had been deployed at check posts set up across the district for stern action against wheat smugglers.

He directed relevant officers to inform the deployed team regarding any attempt of wheat smuggling.

"No negligence would be tolerated in this context," he added.

The DC directed officers of wheat procurement centers to ensure maximum facilities for farmers at the centers and asked them to release payment of farmers at the earliest.

