All efforts to be made to eradicate crime from city: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against anti-social elements, drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and land grabbers.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review law and order situation and efforts of Islamabad police against crime. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DG Safe City Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (CTF), SSP (Traffic), AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), SSP (Security), SP (Investigation), Additional SP, Zonal SPs and all SDPOs.

The IGP reviewed the performance of all Zonal officers and appreciated those performing well. He announced to award prize to SHO Khanna police station for his brilliant and effective performance.

Islamabad police chief said that drug selling activities and complaints about illegal occupation have decreased in the city due to massive crackdown against drug pushers and land mafia.

He directed to launch awareness campaign against drug use among youth so that next generation can be protected from this evil. He asked DIGs and SSPs to hold seminars in universities and colleges for creating awareness among students against menace of drug.

He directed all police officials to complete investigation on cases and submit their challans with courts at earliest. The complainants at police stations should be behaved decently and their complaints to be addressed on priority basis.

The IGP directed to appoint a female cop and male cop from Counter Terrorism Force at markets during rush hours. He also asked to start verification of domestic servants and install cameras through safe city projects where more cases of car thefts are being reported.

Aamir Zulfiqar instructed police officers to visit police pickets in their respective areas on regular basis and interact with people to listen their issues.

He directed all police officials to make efforts to curb street crime and appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest. He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The IGP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed.

He also stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their public complaints. The IGP asked for objective patrolling measures in the city and to enhance vigilance in the city. Islamabad police chief said that another meeting would be held in next month to review performance of all police officials and strict action would be taken against those involved in sluggish policing.

The IGP directed SSP (Traffic) to ensure steps for smooth flow of traffic and minimize road accidents in the city. He asked to launch campaign for implementing traffic rules in the city and deal strictly with those violating traffic signals, using fancy number plates and tinted glasses on their vehicles and not fastening seat belt during drive.

Islamabad police chief said that all issues during sit-in were handled efficiently due to effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police which was also lauded by the people of the metropolitan.

The IGP expressed his determination to make Islamabad police an `exemplary force' through performance and relief to people.