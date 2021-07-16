UrduPoint.com
All Efforts To Be Made To Probe Dasu Incident, PM Khan Assures Chinese Counterpart

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:13 PM

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM Khan assures Chinese counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences over death of Chinese nationals in the tragic incident in Upper Kohistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th,2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang of making every possible effort to probe Dasu bus incident in which 12 people including nine Chinese nationals lost their lives.

In telephonic conversation with Li Keqiang over the phone, PM Khan offered his condolences over death of Chinese nationals in the tragic incident in Upper Kohistan.

“All efforts will be made to investigate the incident,” said the PM, pointing out that the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan was the government's top priority.

He said that enemy forces would not be allowed to harm fraternal relations between the two countries.

‘Terrorism cannot be ruled out’

On Thursday, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that "terrorism cannot be ruled out" in the Dasu accident.

“Initial investigations into Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives,” the minister had said.

He had said that PM Imran Khan is "personally supervising all developments in this regard" and that the government is closely coordinating with the Chinese embassy.

“We are committed to fight the menace of terrorism together,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said that a “comprehensive” probe was launched into the incident, pointing out that it was “also being investigated from the angle of terrorism”.

He had stated that close contact was being maintained with Chinese officials.

On Wednesday, a bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa's plunged into a ravine “after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast”, a statement from the Foreign Office had said. Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project” in the area when it happened.

