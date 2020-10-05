UrduPoint.com
All Efforts To Be Made To Resolve Business Community Issues: FCCI President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

All efforts to be made to resolve business community issues: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed on Monday said that all efforts would be made to resolve the issues confronted by the local business community.

Addressing a function in APTPMA House here, he termed the FCCI as the mother organization of all trade bodies and assured that being its president, he would try his optimum best to resolve their issues on top priority basis.

He said that a proposal had been floated to allow Textile Processing units to use alternative fuel to ensure their immediate shifting from the congested city areas to the specified zone in M3 Industrial Estate.

"It will also help overcome the problems of environmental pollution", he added. He said this proposal had already been discussed with the Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal who had assured to discuss it with the concerned quarters to settle the issue without any delay.

Sheikh Muhammad Shahid newly elected Regional Chairman APTPMA and other senior leaders of the association were also present during the function.

