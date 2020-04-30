All efforts to be taken to address problems of public: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani on Thursday said all possible efforts would be taken to address the problems of the people at their doorsteps in respective districts of the division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani on Thursday said all possible efforts would be taken to address the problems of the people at their doorsteps in respective districts of the division.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Journalists led by Chairman of Press Club Kharan Saeed Malangzai and Press Club's ex-president Muhammad Eisa Muhammad Hassani called on him at his office.

He said that posting transfers are part of the job but as long as I am here, the doors of my office would be opened for the public to solve their problems in the area and it was our obligation to serve the people.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in addressing issues of public in the area, saying that he would soon visit all the districts of the entire Rakshan division to review the problems of public after listening to them.

He said that law and order situation was one of his top priorities and merit would be given priority in all matters.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani further said that all possible efforts would be made for the development of Kharan and other districts to provide basic amenities of the areas for the welfare of the people by maintaining good relations with media.

He said media and scholars should play their role to enhance awareness of the precautionary measures against the pandemic virus among people to curb the COVID-19 soon in the area, despite they also highlight significant of matters of the public to address them through identifying of media.

Saeed Ahmed Umrani also advised the people to stay their homes and avoid social activities along crowded places in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also assured the journalists that he would take possible measures to address important problems for the betterment of local journalists.