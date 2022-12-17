UrduPoint.com

All Efforts Under Way To Put Country On Road To Progress: Ahsan Iqbal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday the government is making sincere efforts to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony at Akhuwat College here, he said that struggle was being waged to develop the national economy on strong footing and secure a place for it among 20 developed economies of the world till 2030.

Ahsan Iqbal said: "We want to provide a platform to talented and intelligent youth of the country so that Pakistan could get a place among the first 10 strong economies of the world till 2047." He said Pakistan has been bestowed with immense resources and a hardworking nation, which could take the country to the peak of progress and prosperity. The minister said: "We have to carry on the journey of progress and development for betterment of people, which should not be stopped at any cost", adding that "We have to save ourselves from politics of chaos and divide for a bright future of the country. We should learn a lesson from history and we should compare our performance with other countries, which sustained their policies. However, we are still struggling, as we failed to maintain continuity of policies." The minister said that all developing nations were struggling to make progress and it was a need of the hour that Pakistani nation should also make concerted efforts for development and prosperity of the country, with consistent policies.

Ahsan Iqbal said the country had become a centre of focus for the world due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as the world wanted to invest in the project. He regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was working on an agenda of creating uncertainty in the country. However, he added, the PML-N led coalition government would steer the country out of the economic crisis with effective polices, adding that inflation would also lessen after strengthening of national economy.

The federal minister said the PML-N government in the past weeded out terrorism from the country with the help of armed forces, united the nation and restored peace in Karachi.

Akhuwat Foundation Patron-in-Chief Dr Amjad Saqib said the students of the Foundation College would bring about reforms in society, adding that they were getting free education at its campuses in Chakwal, Faisalabad and Karachi.

Earlier, students briefed the minister about the Akhuwat Foundation and the patron-in-chief welcomed him.

