All efforts underway for safety of policemen against Coronavirus: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said Islamabad Police had adopted elaborate measures for safety of its personnel against coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention that as per instructions of the IGP Islamabad, police teams under supervision of SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh are ensuring all facilities to prevent policemen from coronavirus.

The purpose of these measures is to ensure safety to police employees so that they may serve the people with dedication.

Senior police officials are also monitoring the overall arrangements made to prevent policemen and visitors from it.