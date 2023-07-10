Open Menu

All Elected UC Chairmen To Be Given Equal Funds: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all elected UC chairmen will be given equal funds without any discrimination and we will develop all areas of Karachi equally.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the parliamentary leaders of the city council in his office here on Monday.

The first meeting of the council has been called for July 17.

He said that all the work for the improvement of the city will be done with mutual consultation and this is the time to take everyone together so as to make KMC financially stable On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People's Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam, General Secretary South Karamullah Waqasi, General Secretary Central Dil Muhammad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Feroze Khan, JUI(F) Mufti Khalid, Asad Aman of PTI, Parliamentary Leader of TLP Muhammad Yasir, UC Chairman Salahuddin and other leaders were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that before the inaugural meeting of the City Council, the purpose of the meeting with the parliamentary leaders is mutual consultation and adoption of a common policy for the development of the city.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be run in an excellent manner and, the process of collection of municipal utility services charges will be improved for revenue generation and for this already discussions have been held with K Electric.

He said that in the past, the collection process of municipal utility service charges bills was not satisfactory due to which there was very little recovery, therefore maximum recovery will be ensured in this regard and other sources of revenue will also be improved.

He said that the common goal of all of us is to develop the city and solve the problems of the citizens as soon as possible for which joint and coordinated efforts are needed. His doors are open for everyone and any proposal for the improvement and development of the city will be welcomed, he said.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People's Party, Najmi Alam said that the first meeting of the city council will be introduction in which parliamentary leaders will state their own policy.

Parliamentary Leader Muslim League (N) Feroze Khan said that we are with Mayor Karachi to improve the situation in different areas of Karachi, water and sewage systems in Karachi should be improved, parliamentary leader JUI Mufti Khalid said that all action in the city council should be by consensus, we are allies of the People's Party and will stand by the mayor's side.

Parliamentary Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Aman said that he will support the leadership of People's Party for development work in the city. There should be a spirit of service rather than politics in the work and we are ready to give our workers to the Mayor Karachi for the development of the city.

