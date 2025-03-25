All employees to receive salary before Eid-ul-Fitr: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI members run away whenever they are asked to respond

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI members run away whenever they are asked to respond.

Speaking about water distribution, she stated that Punjab has no claim over Sindh’s water and that no one can interfere in Punjab’s water management.

Regarding the healthcare sector, she said it is under the influence of the mafia, but no one will be allowed to deprive patients of medicines.

Addressing government employees, she made it clear that those who do not align with the Chief Minister’s vision have no place in the department. Furthermore, she announced that by Eid-ul-Fitr, every employee would receive salary.

Expressing condolences on the passing of the Army Chief's mother, she emphasized that mothers are a great blessing from Allah Almighty and assured that in this difficult time, they stand with him.

Azma Bokhari made these remarks while speaking to the media at Alhamra. She highlighted that the current government is taking significant steps to promote fine arts. The Chief Minister of Punjab has given clear instructions to prioritize the development of arts and culture.

She also mentioned that the Consul General of Turkiye visited Alhamra and highly praised Pakistani paintings. Additionally, the Consul General assured that exhibitions of Pakistani young artists' paintings should be held in Turkiye. Punjab, in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy, has decided to further strengthen cultural relations and formulate a joint strategy for culture, heritage, and the arts in the future. Under this partnership, various initiatives will be launched to promote cultural exchange, organize joint events, preserve historical heritage, and support the development of arts and literature, she added.

Azma Bokhari stated that significant progress is being made in various fields of fine arts, including music, painting, and drama.

Students who completed three-month courses showcased their artistic talents through remarkable paintings.

The Minister of Information and Culture announced that the winner of the singing competition, organized under the Punjab Arts Council, would be launched on a government platform. Moreover, a Cultural Day will be celebrated at Alhamra on April 14 to promote cultural activities.

Speaking about the government's education policy, she stated that scholarships will be given not only to students in Punjab but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Regarding ongoing welfare projects in Punjab, she revealed that 3 million families are being provided with pay orders of 10,000 rupees each with dignity, which is a historic initiative.

Discussing the cleanliness campaign, she said that the "Clean Punjab" project has been outsourced to various companies to ensure timely payment of salaries to employees. Every employee will receive their rightful pay before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Referring to reforms in the healthcare sector, Azma Bokhari emphasized the need for a biometric system in hospitals and stated that government hospital doctors must fulfill their responsibilities. She noted that CM Maryam Nawaz's hospital visits are part of this initiative, making it clear that any officer failing to perform will be removed.

Highlighting the water crisis, she pointed out that the country is facing a severe water shortage, with Punjab’s water reserves decreasing by 41%. She urged Sindh and other provinces to focus on better water management.

Speaking about national security, she warned that the threat of terrorism remains, but Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforcement agencies have successfully foiled six attacks. She praised the sacrifices of security personnel and affirmed that, just as Pakistan has won the war against terrorism before, it will do so again.