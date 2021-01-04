All encroachments to be removed from Kidney Hill Park : Laeeq Ahmed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that remaining encroachments at Kidney Hill Park would also be removed in compliance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's directives.

The experts would be hired and Google map would also be used to ensure that no encroachment remain on original map of Kidney Hill Park, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to concerned officials during his to the park, said a statement.

Director General Parks and Horticulture department Taha Saleem, Director Anti-Encroachment Basheer Siddiqui, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed visited different parts of the park especially the encroached area and directed to restore Kidney Hill Park into its original position.

All action would be taken as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, he added.

The Administrator said that vacated land should be decorated with plantation and directed the concerned officials to construct boundary walls of water tank, which is being establish for watering the plants, taller to avert any untoward situation.

He was informed that illegal residents on the parks land have been issued notices and asked to bulldoze the houses or else the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Anti Encroachment department would take action.

The Administrator said that reconstruction of Kidney Hill Park was started in September 2019 on the apex court's directives and the KMC had lifted thousands of garbage from the park.