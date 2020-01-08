UrduPoint.com
All Energies, Resources To Be Used For Digitization In Govt Departments: Ziaullah Bangash

All energies, resources to be used for digitization in Govt departments: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science, Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday said KP Information Technology board will utilize all its energies and resources for introducing digitization in all government departments.

During his visit to KP Information Technology Board here, he said KP IT Board will launch several initiatives and projects as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and as part of project.

He said the KP public sector would become paperless by replacing information technology soon, adding that its an era of science and technology and every government department could improve its performance by adopting digitization.

Bangash said PTI govt was taking steps for promotion of IT and programs including early-age programming, IT Parks, establishment of Citizen Facilitation Center. Making paperless environment in government offices would be a key milestone, he added.

He said that e-governance system would be improved and expanded to further improve governance in the province.

