All energy expensive contracts signed by PML-N, PPP: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan has said that all the energy expensive contracts in power and gas were signed by the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On his social media account, the minister said, "in response to Ahsan Iqbal presser, he must be reminded that All the energy expensive contracts in Power and Gas were signed by previous governments of PML-N and PPP." PTI and the people have to bear the brunt, he further said.

The minister said, "PTI inherited a wrecked economy left by PML-N and their lies stand exposed".