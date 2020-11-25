UrduPoint.com
All Essential Commodities Be Provided At Fixed Rates: Dist Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:05 PM

All essential commodities be provided at fixed rates: Dist govt

The district government has directed price control magistrates to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in price hike

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The district government has directed price control magistrates to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in price hike.

While chairing a meeting of special price control magistrates on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal said the district government wanted to ensure smooth supply of essential food commodities to people at fixed rates throughout the district, and stressed that price lists' display must be ensured.

Additional SP Imran, Assistant Commissioners of four tehsils of Sialkot district,DFC's and secretaries of the market committee were also present on the occasion.

Earlier,Punjab Minister for Industries,Trade and Commerce,Mian Aslam Iqbal,while addressing commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers across Punjab in a video link directed that essential commodities should be available to consumers at fixed government rates. Flour and sugar should be abundant in Sahulat Bazaars, he added.

app/ir/

