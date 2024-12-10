All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that all evidence and video are available against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for creating unrest on May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that all evidence and video are available against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for creating unrest on May 9.

The planning of May 9, was orchestrated by PTI leadership to disrupt peace across the country, he said while talking to

a private television channel.

He said the PTI had made three attempts to attack the central part of the Federal capital but they could not achieve success he added.

In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said PTI would not be successful in their sinister design.