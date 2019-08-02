UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Except Polythene Allowed For Alternate To 'plastic Bags': Amin Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:09 PM

All except polythene allowed for alternate to 'plastic bags': Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the federal capital will embrace complete ban on polythene or plastic bags by 14 August where other biodegradable alternates are allowed to overcome plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the Federal capital will embrace complete ban on polythene or plastic bags by 14 August where other biodegradable alternates are allowed to overcome plastic pollution.

Talking to APP, he said the Ministry of Climate Change under the legislation namely the statutory regulatory order (SRO) approved by the cabinet gave liberty for the plastic bag producers to adopt innovative substitutes for polythene bags. Like jute, cotton, recycle and reusable plastic bags and biodegradable organic solutions namely potato starch bags were permissible, he added.

He added that environmental sciences students had come up with many out of the box solutions which could be replicated for the better good of the masses and the ecology.

"At present around 55 billion plastic bags are being produced in the country as compared to 10 million bags in 1990 which is worrying," he said.

He said the mass awareness campaign had been kicked off in the federal capital which would focus mass public awareness. It meant not only to shun the use of polythene bags rather a behavioural change in the society to avoid damaging the environment and ecosystem which was already facing threats due to climate change, he added.

"A student at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University has developed a biodegradable plastic bag made of starch from mango seed which is appreciable and the ministry will take up such solutions to phase out polythene bags," Amin Aslam said.

The adviser mentioned that 80 per cent of the urban flooding was caused because of plastic bags choking most of the sewers and drains. He added that we had also banned Oxo-biodegradable plastic bags which were more lethal then polythene. It used to get reduced into tiny shreds after decomposition on exposure with the environment which then goes into the water resultantly consumed by the fish and aquatic life coming back into the food chain. It had serious impacts on human health and environment, he said.

"Two months back we have received information from Gilgit Baltistan authorities that a record snowfall during the past five years has been recorded. This could lead to serious floods happening in the country where on this intimation we wrote letters to all chief secretaries to take preemptive measures to deal with any expected flood like situation," he said in a query to the occurrence of urban flooding incidents in Karachi and flood like situation in other vicinities.

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Flood Water Agriculture Student Gilgit Baltistan Mango Lead August Cotton All From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

19 outlaws including two dacoit's gangs busted in ..

34 seconds ago

PITB-SED Launch HRMS to ease Promotions, Transfer, ..

18 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur for solving people's probl ..

38 seconds ago

Tsunami warning as powerful quake hits southwest I ..

40 seconds ago

Kvitova withdraws from Toronto, Williams seeded

42 seconds ago

UET to conduct mock exercise of earthquake on Aug ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.